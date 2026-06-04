New Businesses Networking Event will be hosted by Charlotte County Economic Development Office

Charlotte County Economic Development is proud to host the Charlotte County Florida New Businesses Networking Event, a free in-person gathering designed to bring together new entrepreneurs, small business owners, and innovators from across Charlotte County from 5:00 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Tuesday, June 16, 2026 at 18501 Murdock Circle, Second Floor, Room 203, Port Charlotte, FL 33948.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with fellow entrepreneurs and businesses, share ideas and build meaningful business connections in an energizing, welcoming environment. Community partners including SCORE, Tradesman Place, the Florida SBDC at FGCU, CareerSource, and Goodwill SWFL will also be in attendance, offering valuable insights and resources to support local businesses.

Light refreshments and snacks will be provided.

Register for the event at: https://tinyurl.com/b7tvdznx .

For information, contact Maria Vastola at 941-764-4942 or maria.vastola@charlottecountyfl.gov.

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