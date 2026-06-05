County Hiring Temporary Workers for Emergency Response and Relief

The Charlotte County People Operations Department is seeking individuals for emergency response and relief efforts. Staff hired into the emergency pool will be called upon to be deployed during an emergency activation. Work to be assigned at various locations throughout the county based on need.

People Operations will host a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, June 12, at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, located at 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda.

Participants will be paid for training and emergency response work. Must be 18 and older.

Interested candidates are encouraged to attend the event.