Island-wide Emergency Management Strategic Plan

Five-year roadmap sets course for coordinated, island-wide emergency preparedness and resilience through 2031

Dukes County is pleased to announce the completion and formal presentation of the Martha’s Vineyard Island-Wide Emergency Management and Response Coordination Strategic Integration and Implementation Plan — a comprehensive, five-year framework designed to strengthen emergency preparedness, response, recovery, and long-term resilience across all Martha’s Vineyard communities.

The Strategic Plan, developed for the 2027–2031 planning cycle, was prepared by the Olson Group and presented to the Dukes County Commissioners, Emergency Managers, Island leaders, and key community partners and stakeholders.

About the Plan

Martha’s Vineyard presents a unique set of emergency management challenges: a geographically isolated island community reliant on shared infrastructure, ferry and airport transportation, seasonal population surges, and a distributed network of six towns and the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah). The Strategic Plan directly addresses these realities.

The plan establishes seven strategic goals to be implemented in phases over five years:

Establishing coordinated governance across all Island jurisdictions

Strengthening emergency operations planning and standardizing Emergency Operations Plans (EOPs)

Operationalizing a Martha’s Vineyard Multi-Agency Coordination System (MAC-S)

Improving response and recovery capability

Implementing recurring training programs and island-wide exercises

Modernizing communications and shared situational awareness technology

Developing sustainable funding and governance structures

Governance and Leadership

It is recommended that the Dukes County Emergency Management Association (DCEMA) serve as the governing and oversight body for the island-wide program, providing policy guidance, strategic coordination, and oversight of the Multi-Agency Coordination System. A critical recommendation of the plan is the creation of a full-time Martha’s Vineyard Emergency Management Coordinator — a position that will oversee implementation, grant coordination, training, exercise management, and stakeholder engagement.

Importantly, the plan preserves the authority and operational independence of each participating jurisdiction, while creating a shared coordination architecture capable of managing complex, multi-jurisdictional, or sustained emergencies.

Next Steps

With the Strategic Plan now complete, Dukes County and Island partners will move into the implementation phase. Key near-term priorities include:

Formal adoption of the Strategic Plan by the County Commissioners and participating jurisdictions

Initiation of the recruitment process for the Martha’s Vineyard Emergency Management Coordinator

Launch of Emergency Operations Plan (EOP) updates across all Island municipalities

Establishment of the Multi-Agency Coordination Group (MAC-G) and Coordination Center (MACC) protocols

Development of a comprehensive island-wide resource inventory

Pursuit of grant funding and cost-sharing agreements to support implementation

Scheduling of the first island-wide tabletop exercise and preparedness workshops

Acknowledgments

Dukes County extends its deep appreciation to all who contributed to the development of this plan. The County Commissioners are thanked for their leadership in authorizing and funding this important initiative. Special recognition goes to Kyle Olson and Andrew Forcucci of the Olson Group, whose expertise and dedication brought this project through to completion.

The County also thanks the Emergency Managers, Island leaders, and the many community partners and stakeholders who participated in workshops, provided critical input, and shared their expertise throughout this process. This plan is a product of the entire Martha’s Vineyard community.

For more information, contact the Dukes County Manager’s Office or visit the Dukes County website. The Strategic Plan Executive Summary is available on the county website and the full Strategic Plan is available upon request.