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FY 27 invitation for bids - fuel oil

Published on May 20, 2026

https://www.dukescounty.gov/media/news/fy27-bid-documents-.pdf 

The County of Dukes County will accept sealed bids for the supply and delivery of approximately 133,000 gallons of #2 Heating Oil for Dukes County and other public agencies for the period of July 1, 2026 through June 30, 2027.  Bids must be received at the Office of the County Manager, Dukes County Administration Building, 9 Airport Road, P.O. Box 190, Edgartown, MA 02539 NO LATER THAN 2pm, June 11, 2026.

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FY 27 invitation for bids - fuel oil

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