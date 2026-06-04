Virginia Solar Panel Startup Invests $23M in Shenandoah County

RICHMOND, VA — MSolar Manufacturing, a Virginia-based startup specializing in the production of premium-grade solar panels, will invest $23,775,000 to establish a vertically integrated solar manufacturing facility in Shenandoah County. The 56,000-square-foot facility in Mount Jackson will produce high-efficiency solar modules designed for large-scale energy projects, creating 150 new jobs in the region.

“By choosing to invest in Mount Jackson, MSolar is creating new career opportunities in the Shenandoah Valley and helping make sure Virginia has the infrastructure to make energy more affordable and reliable for local communities across our Commonwealth,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “Increasing energy generation is critical to addressing high energy costs and supporting greater economic growth. I congratulate MSolar on this exciting investment and look forward to watching them grow in the Shenandoah Valley.”

“With a rich history of advanced manufacturing, strategic location, and world-class workforce, Shenandoah County is the ideal location for a company like MSolar to grow and succeed,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Carrie Chenery. “MSolar’s decision to invest in the Shenandoah Valley is a testament to the Commonwealth’s commitment to training and connecting top-tier talent for growing businesses in every corner of Virginia.”

“We’re building the foundation of a vertically integrated solar manufacturing platform here in Virginia,” said MSolar CEO Michael O’Connor. “This factory represents the first step in our long-term strategy to expand domestic solar production and deliver high-performance technology for energy projects. We believe the future of solar will be defined by performance, domestic content, energy security, and top customer service, and MSolar is positioning itself at the center of that transition. We’re excited to grow alongside the Commonwealth as we scale our platform.”

Founded in 2018, MSolar is a Virginia-based manufacturer of solar panels, committed to producing clean energy through a vertically integrated production model. The Shenandoah County facility will enable the production of solar glass, silicon cells, and heterojunction (HJT) cells, as well as the assembly of completed solar modules. Once operational, the facility is expected to manufacture more than half a million HJT solar panels annually for utility-scale and commercial energy projects across the United States.

“Shenandoah County is strategically positioned as a great location for manufacturing as is evident through MSolar’s decision to locate their facility in Mount Jackson,” said Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors Chairman Tim Taylor. “MSolar will add to our diverse array of local businesses of which manufacturing is a key target sector as outlined in our Economic Development Strategic and Comprehensive Plans.”

“MSolar’s decision to grow in the Shenandoah Valley is a testament to our region’s strong workforce, supply chain, and ability to serve the next generation of American manufacturing,” said Shenandoah Valley Partnership Executive Director Dr. Jay A. Langston. “With a pro-business climate supported by experienced business and local leaders, the Shenandoah Valley Partnership is thrilled to welcome anyone who shares our drive to innovate, adapt, and build a stronger future for the Commonwealth.”

“I appreciate MSolar’s investment in Shenandoah County and the manufacturing jobs it will create,” said Senator Timmy French. “Supporting domestic manufacturing and energy independence is important, and we must continue balancing that growth with responsible land-use policies that protect Virginia farmland and our agricultural economy.”

“While I remain opposed to the loss of productive farmland to large-scale solar development, this investment is an important step toward ensuring that the technology powering America’s energy is made here in the United States rather than overseas,” said Delegate Justin L. Pence. “MSolar Manufacturing’s $23.7 million investment in Shenandoah County will create jobs and position Virginia as a leader in energy manufacturing here in the Commonwealth.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Shenandoah County to secure the project for Virginia and will support MSolar’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.