Security Blue Team Renames as Centri to Support Wider Cybersecurity Skills Development

Centri Logo

A new name for the same hands-on, community-first approach to building real-world cybersecurity skills.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Security Blue Team, a provider of practical cybersecurity training used by over 150,000 students globally, today announced that it will rename to Centri from June 1, 2026. The new name reflects the company’s evolution from a specialist blue team training provider into a broader cybersecurity capability business, supporting both individuals and organizations across a wider range of cybersecurity disciplines.Founded by CEO Joshua Beaman with a focus on practical, hands-on cybersecurity training, the business has grown significantly in recent years, expanding its platform, certifications, and global community. The move to Centri marks the next stage in that journey, with a name that better reflects both the breadth of the company’s offering today and its future direction.There are no changes to existing certifications, services, or how customers access training and the visual identity will remain the same. The company will continue to deliver its current courses and platform, with the same team and leadership in place, just under the new centri.org domain.“When I founded the company, the goal was simple: to create practical cybersecurity training that helped people build real-world skills,” said Joshua Beaman, CEO of Centri. “What started with blue team training has grown into a broader cybersecurity learning platform, shaped by our learners, instructors, partners, and community. Centri reflects where we are today and where we’re heading next, while keeping the same hands-on, community-first approach at the heart of the business.”The name Centri reflects the company’s ambition to be central to cybersecurity learning and capability development for both individuals and organisations.The change will roll out across the company’s website, communications, and e-learning platform from June 1, 2026.Learn more about this announcement here: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/security-blue-team_todays-the-day-security-blue-team-is-now-activity-7467178420351901696-Sl0O/ About CentriCentri, previously known as Security Blue Team, is a cybersecurity training provider focused on practical, hands-on learning and development. Its platform supports individuals and organizations in building real-world cyber capability through accessible, applied training. www.centri.org (from June 1, 2026)

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