Hey Digital Drives 270% Demo Booking Lift for Posh AI

HEY DIGITAL

Paid strategy built from scratch helped Posh AI increase demo bookings, improve LinkedIn-influenced close rates, and turn advertising into a sales engine.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hey Digital , a performance marketing agency for B2B SaaS companies, has published a new case study showing how it helped Posh AI build its first structured paid marketing program and drive a 270% lift in demo bookings.The case study, available at https://www.heydigital.co/case-studies/posh , details how Hey Digital created a full-funnel paid strategy for Posh AI, the agentic workforce platform built for community banks and credit unions. The program began with demand capture across search and LinkedIn campaigns, then expanded into problem-aware education and outbound enablement as Hey Digital and Posh AI identified how paid media could influence longer enterprise sales cycles.Before working with Hey Digital, Posh AI had a strong reputation across U.S. credit unions and banking but no formal paid advertising program. Hey Digital built the account from the ground up, using paid campaigns to reach in-market buyers first, then shifting budget into educational and awareness-led content when inbound demand slowed in October and November. By January and February, demo volume began climbing again, eventually peaking 270% above the starting baseline by February 2026.The results also showed the broader influence of paid media beyond last-click conversions. Across 478 deals tracked over 12 months, LinkedIn-influenced deals closed at 31% compared with 10% for non-influenced deals, representing a 201% higher close rate. In total, 315 of the 478 deals, or 66% of Posh AI’s pipeline deals, had been touched by paid media before entering the funnel.“In enterprise SaaS, the worst thing you can do is judge a paid program on what closed this month,” said Dylan Hey, CEO at Hey Digital. “Posh sells into community banks and credit unions, where cycles are long and deal volume is low, so the real question is never ‘how many demos did we book this week,’ it’s ‘how is paid influencing the deals that close over the next year.’ We tracked 478 deals across 12 months, and the LinkedIn-influenced ones closed at 31% versus 10% for everything else. You only see a number like that when you commit to measuring influence over time instead of grading every campaign on last-click.”A key part of the strategy was connecting advertising signals directly to Posh AI’s outbound motion. Engagement from LinkedIn ads, website visits, and Google Ads helped score accounts and contacts so business development representatives could begin each morning with a prioritized list of prospects ranked by engagement and recency.“Ads aren’t there only to book a demo, they feed the outbound engine,” added Hey. “When ad activity and the sales team act as one system, paid does the work of two channels instead of one.”The case study demonstrates how B2B SaaS companies with long enterprise sales cycles can use paid media to capture existing demand, create future demand, and support sales teams with stronger buying signals.About Hey DigitalHey Digital is a performance marketing agency built for B2B SaaS companies. The agency helps SaaS teams turn paid advertising into a reliable growth engine through strategy, creative, experimentation, landing pages, and reporting across channels including Google Ads, LinkedIn Ads, Meta Ads, YouTube Ads, Reddit Ads, and Bing Ads.

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