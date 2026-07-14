Regional Broadband Provider Saves $90,000 in Five Months With Automated Direct Mail

Scale & Savings

A fast-growing regional broadband provider used Postalytics Flows and HubSpot to automate direct mail touchpoints across 50 active zones weekly.

ROCKLAND, MA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Postalytics , the direct mail automation platform for marketers, today announced new customer results demonstrating how a fast-growing regional broadband service provider used Postalytics to automate direct mail campaigns and generate $90,000 in postage and production cost savings over five months.The customer used Postalytics Flows , the company’s workflow automation tool, together with Postalytics’ industry-leading HubSpot direct mail integration to scale a complex direct mail program across multiple active service areas. Through the automated program, the broadband provider delivered multiple direct mail touchpoints per active zone while managing 50 active zones each week.For broadband providers operating in competitive regional markets, direct mail is a precision tool reaching households in specific service areas with timely, localized messaging no digital channel can target as specifically. The challenge has always been operational: managing campaign timing, audience segmentation, creative, mailing logistics, and reporting across dozens of active zones creates compounding complexity.By using Postalytics Flows, the broadband provider automated multi-touch direct mail workflows, reduced manual campaign execution, and improved consistency across a high-volume marketing program. The result was a more scalable direct mail operation that supported rapid market activity while reducing campaign-related costs by $90,000 in five months."Fifty active service zones. One marketing team. Manual direct mail processes weren't built for that reality." said Michael Prosser, Director of Customer Success at Postalytics. "With Postalytics Flows and our HubSpot integration, this team built a direct mail engine that scales with every new zone they light up without adding headcount or complexity."Postalytics' certified HubSpot direct mail integration lets marketing teams trigger personalized direct mail campaigns directly from HubSpot workflows, track delivery and response back to the CRM. By combining CRM data with automated direct mail workflows, marketing teams can trigger personalized campaigns, manage multi-touch sequences, and track campaign activity as part of a connected marketing technology stack.Postalytics Flows is designed to help marketers automate direct mail in the same way they automate email and digital campaigns. Teams can build automated direct mail journeys, coordinate campaign timing, and execute targeted outreach without relying on time-consuming manual processes.“Direct mail continues to be a powerful channel for industries that need to reach specific households in specific markets,” Prosser added. “When it is automated and integrated with systems like HubSpot, it becomes easier for marketers to use direct mail as a scalable, measurable, and cost-effective part of the customer acquisition mix.”The customer results underscore the growing role of automated direct mail in broadband marketing, where providers must coordinate outreach across expanding service areas, support localized campaigns, and maintain operational efficiency as demand grows.About PostalyticsPostalytics is the direct mail automation platform built for modern marketing teams. With Postalytics Flows, teams can build automated multi-touch direct mail sequences the same way they build email workflows — triggered by CRM data, integrated with HubSpot, Salesforce, and other leading platforms, and tracked with USPS Intelligent Mail Barcode and personalized QR codes. From campaign creation to delivery to attribution, Postalytics brings direct mail into the digital marketing stack. Learn more at postalytics.com.

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