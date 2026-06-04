Prioritize Your Family's Safety This Summer
This page has been automatically translated from English. MSDH has not reviewed this translation and is not responsible for any inaccuracies.
Jackson, Miss. — With fun in the sun on everyone's bucket list this summer, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is urging you to put safeguards in place to ensure that your health and safety remain a priority.
Protect yourself and your loved ones by following these Summer Safety tips that cover everything from mosquitoes to drowning prevention to hydration, and everything in between.
- Protect yourself from heat stroke by drinking plenty of fluids, especially water, and avoiding alcoholic and caffeinated drinks. Body temperature can rise to 106 degrees within 10 minutes. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 1,220 people in the United States die from extreme heat annually.
- Avoid mosquito-borne illnesses by using a repellent such as DEET, covering your arms and legs when outside, staying away from mosquito-prone areas in the mornings and evenings, and removing sources of standing water around your home.
- Wear sunscreen rated SPF-15 or higher with UVA and UVB protection. Serious sunburns can double the risk of developing malignant melanoma. Unprotected skin can be harmed by UV rays in as little as 15 minutes. When in the sun, cover up with loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brim hat, and seek shade during midday hours.
- Stay safe around water by following these tips: Never swim alone, constantly watch children, learn CPR, avoid drinking alcohol, install a fence around pools and remove toys. You should also know your local weather conditions and forecasts.
- Keep foods chilled when outside to reduce foodborne illnesses. Don't let foods sit out for more than two hours (one hour if temp is higher than 90 degrees).
- Never leave babies or toddlers in hot cars.
- Check on older, vulnerable adults.
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Press Contact: MSDH Office of Communications, (601) 576-7667
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