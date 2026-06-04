‘Education Matters’ discusses the summer slide

Summer break for students provides a break from school and homework. For them, it is a time of relaxation and fun. Unfortunately, it can lead to learning loss. Host Kelsey Starks and education experts discuss the reality of the summer slide and what parents, teachers and students can do to prevent it.
Preventing the Summer Slide: Education Matters
KET Monday, June 8 • 8/7 pm Watch on-demand at KET.org and on the PBS Video app
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