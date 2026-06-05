Cyprus launches national Public Warning System, powered by GCC and Intersec

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As part of a broader reorganization of the civil protection sector, the Cyprus Civil Defence mandated GCC and Intersec to power the new Public Warning System.

The partnership with Intersec became evident early in the process, known for its PWS deployments and expertise in network geolocation. This dual capability perfectly matches Cyprus’s requirements.” — Athina Rokopou, Senior Account Manager, GCC

PARIS, FRANCE, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- - GCC and Intersec join forces to deploy Cyprus' new national Public Warning System , combining local integration expertise with proven Cell Broadcast alerting technology- Cell Broadcast is deployed across the country’s four mobile network operators to send geo-targeted public alertsAs part of a broader reorganization of the civil protection sector, the Cyprus Civil Defence has mandated GCC and Intersec to power the new Public Warning System (PWS). This initiative will enhance the country’s ability to keep its population safe and informed during emergencies, in line with Article 110 of the European Electronic Communications Code.Cyprus faces multiple natural disaster risks, such as wildfires, earthquakes, droughts, and flooding. This announcement comes on World Environment Day, a moment of resonance for Cyprus, which was among the countries devastated by the deadly wildfires of summer 2025, underscoring the urgent need for robust, life-saving alert infrastructure.Together, GCC and Intersec deployed Cell Broadcast alerting technology across the country's four mobile network operators - Cyta, Epic, Primetel, and Cablenet. The PWS complements existing alerts under the “POLYVIOS” evacuation plan, which were already in place and activated during emergencies, where trained personnel alert residents regardless of their access to modern communication tools. Designed for scalability, the system will support integration of additional communication channels over time - including mobile app, radio, television, websites, and social media - as well as enhanced location (active & passive) of emergency callers “The modernization of our civil protection services was set as a priority. It will significantly enhance our ability to alert and protect the public during emergencies and strengthen preparedness across civil protection agencies. This is crucial to protect residents and mitigate the consequences of extreme events, such as the devastating wildfires we experienced in the summer of 2025.”— Theodoros Lemoniatis, Acting Commander, Cyprus Civil Defence“The partnership with Intersec became evident early in the process, as the company is renowned for its PWS deployments in other countries and its expertise in network geolocation. This dual capability perfectly matches Cyprus’s technical and regulatory requirements. We are confident that this collaboration will be long and fruitful, ensuring the population is better protected and served.”— Athina Rokopou, Senior Account Manager, GCC“Together with our partners at GCC, we will deliver robust solutions that make Cyprus a more resilient society. We remain committed to supporting the Cypriot government to further strengthen emergency preparedness in the years ahead.”— Nicolas Delaunay, Account Manager, Intersec

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