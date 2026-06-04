Westminster Barracks/ DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B1004822

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cameron McCutcheon

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 06/03/2026 @ 1654 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Intersection of US Route 5 and East West Road, Dummerston, VT

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Kyle Temple

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, VT.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a motor vehicle crash near the intersection of US Route 5 and East West Road in the town of Dummerston, Windham County, VT. Investigation of the incident revealed an operator involved in the crash, Kyle Temple, was operating a vehicle with a criminally suspended license. Temple was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 08/04/2026 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/04/2026 at 0830 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

Trooper Cameron McCutcheon

Vermont State Police

Troop B - Westminster

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

cameron.mccutcheon@vermont.gov