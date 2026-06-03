House Advances Public Lands, Alaska Natives Legislation

Today, the U.S. House of Representatives advanced legislation to conserve historic American battlefields and support Alaska Native cultural practices. Chairman Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.) issued the following statement in response:

“The legislation passed today will safeguard America’s historic battlefields and support Alaska Natives’ rights to sell artwork and handicrafts made from marine mammal ivory. I thank my colleagues for leading these bills that are important to the communities they represent.”

Background

H.R. 7618, the American Battlefield Protection Program Amendments Act of 2026, introduced by U.S. Rep. Jen Kiggans (R-Va.), reauthorizes and strengthens the American Battlefield Protection Program in celebration of America’s 250th birthday, ensuring that our nation’s most hallowed sites are conserved for generations to come.

S. 254, the Alaska’s Right To Ivory Sales and Tradition (ARTIST) Act, introduced by U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), amends the Marine Mammal Protection Act to secure the right of Alaska Natives to sell native artwork and handicrafts made with ivory from marine mammals. H.R. 5694, the House companion bill, was introduced by U.S. Rep. Nick Begich (R-Alaska).