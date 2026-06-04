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Public Webinar: Front of the Meter Distributed Energy Resources Program Design

Date: | -

Meeting schedule/agenda:

DOER will host a public webinar to present its planned approach and timeline for designing a new front-of-the-meter distributed energy resources program to be filed with the Maine PUC by September 30, 2026. The webinar will walk through initial design options under consideration, outline the analytic methods being used to evaluate them, and invite stakeholder input.

Contact name: Ethan Tremblay

Contact email: ethan.tremblay@maine.gov

Virtual Meeting Link: Registration link

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Public Webinar: Front of the Meter Distributed Energy Resources Program Design

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