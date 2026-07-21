Maine Department of Energy Resources Announces Significant Advancement of Energy Storage

AUGUSTA, Maine – The Maine Department of Energy Resources (DOER) today announced that the Department has submitted plans for the state's first competitive energy storage solicitation to the Maine Public Utilities Commission (PUC) for review, marking a major milestone in implementing new authority established by the Legislature to reduce energy costs and strengthen grid reliability. The proposed solicitation seeks to more than double the state’s current storage capacity by procuring up to 360 megawatts (MW) of energy storage. It is the first to be developed under the authority granted to DOER when Governor Mills established the cabinet-level department to lead the state's energy policy and planning. State law requires the PUC to review and approve the proposed request for proposals (RFP), after which energy storage project proposals can be submitted. "This solicitation is designed to bring forward energy storage projects that reduce costs for Maine ratepayers," said Celina Cunningham, Acting Commissioner of the Maine Department of Energy Resources. "The Maine Energy Plan calls for more energy storage to help us make better use of the electricity already being generated, reduce strain on the grid during periods of peak demand, and strengthen reliability. We appreciate the thoughtful input received during the public comment process and look forward to working with the Commission as it reviews the proposal." Energy storage systems store electricity when demand is low and discharge it when demand is highest, helping reduce peak electricity demand, improve grid reliability and utilization, and lessen the need for costly new generation and transmission infrastructure. These benefits can help reduce electricity costs for Maine people while supporting continued growth of affordable, reliable energy resources. The procurement advances Maine's statutory goal of deploying 400 megawatts of energy storage by 2030, one of the most ambitious targets in the nation. Maine has already added more than 250 megawatts of grid-connected energy storage and has identified additional storage as a key priority in the 2025 Maine Energy Plan to improve affordability, reliability, and resilience. Earlier this year Governor Mills joined community leaders and project owner Plus Power to mark the opening of New England’s largest battery energy storage facility, Cross Town Energy Storage in Gorham. As Maine increases energy storage, state agencies are also coordinating to ensure projects are developed safely and responsibly, and to the benefit of local communities. “We are pleased with the strong ratepayer protections that are in the proposed solicitation,” said Maine Public Advocate Heather Sanborn. “We are hopeful that bidders will bring forward projects that can provide value to Mainers and reduce energy costs through the strategic deployment of energy storage.” “Affordable, reliable energy is fundamental to Maine's economic competitiveness,” said Maine Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Michael Duguay. “Expanding our energy storage capacity will help strengthen the electric grid, lower long-term energy costs, and create the conditions businesses need to invest, expand, and create quality jobs across our state. This initiative represents another important step toward building a more resilient economy that supports both Maine employers and communities.” “Maine’s businesses continue to experience unprecedented high costs for electricity,” said Patrick Woodcock, President and CEO of the Maine State Chamber of Commerce. “It is imperative that the state look to all technologies that can provide affordable and clean options for our economy. As we recently witnessed with both the recent heat wave and a cold winter this past year, our energy pricing has been both expensive and volatile—it is critical that we assess energy storage options to balance the system and ultimately reduce energy bills for our energy consumers.” “Energy storage is becoming an increasingly important part of Maine's electric system, and it's essential that communities and first responders are prepared alongside that growth," said Shawn Esler, Maine State Fire Marshal. "Our office has been working with the Department of Energy Resources and industry partners to support training, planning, and best practices that help ensure these facilities are designed and operated safely." “Energy storage combined with new sources of homegrown clean energy are our best opportunity to free Maine from expensive imported oil and gas,” said Jack Shapiro, Climate and Clean Energy Director for the Natural Resources Council of Maine. “If we want to build a future that protects Maine's heritage industries and stewards the outdoors we all love, we've got to take steps like this to reduce our reliance on dirty peaker plants and invest in proven technologies that will create a more reliable, affordable electric grid." DOER developed the solicitation through an extensive public process, including the release of a draft RFP for public comment. By law, DOER will only select energy storage projects that reduce electricity costs for Maine ratepayers. DOER will also consider local economic and workforce benefits, environmental impacts, and safety considerations. The proposal now enters the statutory PUC review process, during which the Commission has up to 120 days to determine whether the solicitation is consistent with state law before DOER may formally issue the RFP. To further support development of energy storage across Maine, DOER released a planning handbook earlier this year to help communities plan for and manage solar and energy storage projects while meeting local needs. The procurement is one of several initiatives underway to implement Maine's long-term energy strategy, which focuses on lowering energy costs, expanding affordable, reliable energy resources, reducing exposure to volatile fossil fuel prices, strengthening grid resilience, and supporting economic growth across the state. # # #

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