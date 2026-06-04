Maine Data Center Advisory Council Public Meeting

Date: Jun 23, 2026 | 2 - 5pm Meeting schedule/agenda: This is the second meeting of the Maine Data Center Advisory Council. The meeting will be held virtually via Zoom, please register using the link provided. This meeting will be focused on environmental impacts associated with large-scale data center development. An agenda will be posted on this page prior to the meeting. Contact name: Tagwongo Obomsawin Contact email: tagwongo.obomsawin@maine.gov Virtual Meeting Link: Registration link

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