Suspect Sought in Birney Place Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating a suspect in a shooting that occurred in Southeast.

On Monday, April 13, 2026, at approximately 10:20 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 2600 block of Birney Place, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, conscious and breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video:

Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26048618

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