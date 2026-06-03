Blue Lakes Visitor Use Management Plan Advances

The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests’ Ouray Ranger District is proposing new recreation fees for the Blue Lakes area in the Mount Sneffels Wilderness, with the comment period starting June 1 to August 31, 2026.

Under the proposal, visitors would pay a fee of $25 per site for an overnight permit and $5 per person for a day-use permit during the peak season, which is expected to run from June 1 through September 30. Permits would be available through Recreation.gov, which adds an additional processing fee — currently $6 for overnight permits and $1 for day-use permits.

The public is invited to comment on the proposed recreation fee changes. The comment period will start on June 1 and close on August 31, 2026. To ensure that your comments are considered, please send your comments no later than the above date to sm.fs.bluelakes.vump@usda.gov or by mail or in person at the following address during business hours (9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday):

Attention: Ouray Ranger District

2505 S. Townsend Ave

Montrose, CO 81401

Comments can also be provided online at https://arcg.is/qyij80.

The fee proposal is the next step in a larger effort to address overcrowding and resulting impacts in the Blue Lakes area within Mount Sneffels Wilderness. Fees would fund restoration of heavily damaged areas, increased ranger presence, trail and site maintenance, and improvements to recreation area amenities.

If approved, the fees would go into effect in 2027.