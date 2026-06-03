Blue Lakes Visitor Use Management Plan Advances
Public Comment Period
The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests’ Ouray Ranger District is proposing new recreation fees for the Blue Lakes area in the Mount Sneffels Wilderness, with the comment period starting June 1 to August 31, 2026.
Under the proposal, visitors would pay a fee of $25 per site for an overnight permit and $5 per person for a day-use permit during the peak season, which is expected to run from June 1 through September 30. Permits would be available through Recreation.gov, which adds an additional processing fee — currently $6 for overnight permits and $1 for day-use permits.
The public is invited to comment on the proposed recreation fee changes. The comment period will start on June 1 and close on August 31, 2026. To ensure that your comments are considered, please send your comments no later than the above date to sm.fs.bluelakes.vump@usda.gov or by mail or in person at the following address during business hours (9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday):
Attention: Ouray Ranger District
2505 S. Townsend Ave
Montrose, CO 81401
Comments can also be provided online at https://arcg.is/qyij80.
The fee proposal is the next step in a larger effort to address overcrowding and resulting impacts in the Blue Lakes area within Mount Sneffels Wilderness. Fees would fund restoration of heavily damaged areas, increased ranger presence, trail and site maintenance, and improvements to recreation area amenities.
If approved, the fees would go into effect in 2027.
Blue Lakes Visitor Use Management Plan Advances
The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests’ Ouray Ranger District will soon begin Phase 2 of the Blue Lakes Visitor Use Management Plan, following Phase 1 infrastructure and restoration work completed in 2025.
Blue Lakes, an iconic destination in the Mount Sneffels Wilderness, draws an estimated 35,000 visits annually, resulting in crowding, vegetation loss, human-waste concerns and safety issues at trailheads. An adaptive management approach is needed to ensure this natural resource can be enjoyed for years to come.
Phase 1 (2025) delivered trailhead and parking reconstruction, infrastructure upgrades, a new restroom and restoration at lower Blue Lake.
Phase 2 (2026) anticipates a fee proposal, continued restoration work, implementation of new requirements for camping, food storage, and human waste, while advancing development of a limited-entry permit system.
Phase 3 (2027) anticipates roll out of a limited-entry permit system for peak season, from June 1- September 30.
“Anyone who has visited Blue Lakes, or even seen photos, understands why we need to protect this area,” said Dana Gardunio, Ouray District Ranger. “We completed a lot of work in 2025. We improved parking, added a new restroom and restored several damaged areas. Phase 2 and Phase 3 are about maintaining that progress and the area’s natural beauty for generations to come.”
The Phase 2 fee proposal and opportunities for public engagement are anticipated to be announced in the coming months. No fees are in place now, and no permits will be required before 2027.
What visitors should know:
Overnight dispersed camping at the lower lake will still be available in 2026, but site availability will be limited. Many areas will remain temporarily cordoned off to allow restoration work to continue and to protect completed improvements. Crews will also be conducting restoration and trail realignment work throughout the season. Please respect these areas to prevent further resource damage and support successful recovery.
Visitors should familiarize themselves with these requirements and plan ahead, particularly for overnight camping with space being limited. Have a backup plan in case campsites are unavailable and check the GMUG alerts page for any additional closures or restrictions before visiting.
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