Advisory Board Vacancies

Are you looking for a volunteer opportunity that allows you to give back to your community and participate in your county's decision-making process? Serving on an Alachua County advisory board offers you this chance. The County Commission relies on input from these boards to make informed decisions and set policies.

For example, the Victim Services and Rape Crisis Center Advisory Council has four vacancies. This council provides an opportunity for meaningful community involvement with the Victim Services & Rape Crisis Center. Council members offer insight and recommendations to the center and County Commissioners on how to best support survivors of sexual assault and other crime victims in our community.

Over 250 citizens serve on the advisory boards advising county government and local agencies on many topics. They include affordable housing, economic development, environmental protection, human rights, county finances, and many other issues.

Current advisory board openings include:

Affordable Housing Advisory Committee – One vacancy for an actively engaged for-profit provider of affordable housing

Alachua County Housing Authority Board – One vacancy for tenant alternate

Animal Welfare Advisory Committee – One vacancy for a veterinarian (DMV) who is the owner or employed by an Alachua County private veterinary practice

Arts Council of Alachua County – One vacancy for a youth member (must be age 16-21 at time of appointment)

Citizen’s Advisory Committee (CAC) to the MTPO – One vacancy for citizen at-large

Citizen’s Disability Advisory Committee – Two vacancies for citizens at-large

Environmental Protection Advisory Committee- Three vacancies for citizens at-large

Gainesville-Alachua County Airport Authority - One vacancy for a citizen at-large

Health Care Advisory Board – One vacancy for healthcare advocacy agency

Infrastructure Surtax Citizen Oversight Board - One vacancy for a representative (alternate) in an incorporated city (not Gainesville)

Public Safety Coordinating Council - One representative county state jobs programs-community groups who work with offenders/victims

Regional Transit System Advisory Board – One vacancy for a citizen who is one (or more) of the following: Regular user of transit system, UF student, SFC student member of a neighborhood and/or homeowners association

Recreation and Open Space Advisory Committee – One for a youth member (must be 16–21 at time of appointment)

Rural Concerns Advisory Committee – One vacancy for a citizen residing in the unincorporated area (outside urban cluster designated in Alachua County Comprehensive Plan)

Tourist Development Council – Two vacancies: One for an elected official and one citizen involved in tourist development or in the tourism industry

Veteran Services Advisory Board – Seven vacancies: Three for citizens at-large (veterans), two for Gulf War veterans, and two for post-9/11 veterans

Victim Services and Rape Crisis Center Advisory Council – Four vacancies: One for an alternate and three for citizens at-large

Learn more about the duties and meeting logistics or apply online.

For more information, contact Assistant County Manager and Chief of Staff Gina Peebles at 352-337-6279 or gpeebles@alachuacounty.us.

