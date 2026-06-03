ID: RFP-69-26-05

The State Universities Retirement System is soliciting competitive bids from qualified Vendors/Contractors for IT and Audit Advisory Services.

The objective of this Request for Proposals (RFP) is to establish one (1) or more contracts for IT Research and Internal Audit Advisory subscription services, related resource libraries, and analytical/advisory services that are unbiased, accurate, clear, relevant, timely, and comprehensive.

Click here to be redirected to the SURS OpenGov portal to review this RFP.

The State Universities Retirement System has transitioned to an online electronic solicitation and vendor registration system, hosted by OpenGov Procurement. To stay informed about non-investment opportunities, register and create an account on our e-Procurement Portal: https://procurement.opengov.com/portal/surs.