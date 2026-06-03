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House Bill 2336 Printer's Number 3110

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - Sponsors

NEILSON, GIRAL, HARKINS, HOHENSTEIN, GUZMAN, HILL-EVANS, FREEMAN, DOUGHERTY, McANDREW, MALAGARI, SANCHEZ, MERSKI, GALLAGHER, CIRESI, BELLMON, STEELE, DEASY, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ

Short Title

An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in licensing of drivers, further providing for learners' permits and for examination of applicant for driver's license.

Memo Subject

Educating Our New Drivers on Safe Driving Habits in Work Zones

Generated 06/03/2026 06:18 PM

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House Bill 2336 Printer's Number 3110

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