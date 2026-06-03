House Bill 1127 Printer's Number 3279
PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - Sponsors
MULLINS, SANCHEZ, HARKINS, KHAN, PIELLI, MARCELL, McANDREW, HILL-EVANS, GIRAL, DONAHUE, JAMES, FREEMAN, TWARDZIK, O'MARA, CERRATO, GREEN, McNEILL
Short Title
An Act authorizing the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to join the Dentist and Dental Hygienist Compact; and providing for the form of the compact.
Memo Subject
Dentist and Dental Hygienist Compact
Generated 06/03/2026 06:17 PM
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