House Bill 497 Printer's Number 0486

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - Sponsors WEBSTER, OTTEN, HILL-EVANS, PROBST, PIELLI, GIRAL, SANCHEZ, NEILSON, BOYD, D. WILLIAMS, BOROWSKI, WARREN, SHUSTERMAN, INGLIS, FLICK, FRANKEL, SALISBURY, SCOTT, HOWARD, BENHAM, MUNROE

Short Title An Act amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, providing for corporate political contributions; and imposing penalties.

Memo Subject Stopping Foreign Interference in Elections

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