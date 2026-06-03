House Bill 37 Printer's Number 3191

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - Sponsors CONKLIN, VENKAT, RABB, SANCHEZ, KINKEAD, PIELLI, HANBIDGE, HILL-EVANS, CIRESI, HADDOCK, SCHLOSSBERG, FRANKEL, KHAN, FIEDLER, HARKINS, SHUSTERMAN, FREEMAN, WARREN, FLEMING, GREEN

Short Title An Act amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, in voting by qualified absentee electors, further providing for canvassing of official absentee ballots and mail-in ballots; and, in Election Integrity Grant Program, further providing for funding for elections.

Memo Subject Helping Counties Provide Quicker Election Returns

Generated 06/03/2026 06:17 PM

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