State Releases May 2026 General Revenue Report

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -State Budget Director Dan Haug announced today that net general revenue collections for May 2026 decreased 11.1 percent compared to those for May 2025, from $1.54 billion last year to $1.37 billion this year.

Net general revenue collections for 2026 fiscal year-to-date decreased 2.1 percent compared to May 2025, from $12.15 billion last year to $11.90 billion this year.

GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE

Individual income tax collections

Decreased 0.0 percent for the year, from $8.42 billion last year to $8.42 billion this year.

Decreased 11.8 percent for the month.

Pass through entity tax collections

Decreased 19.1 percent for the year, from $678.0 million last year to $548.7 million this year.

Decreased 13.2 percent for the month.

Sales and use tax collections

Increased 4.3 percent for the year, from $2.96 billion last year to $3.09 billion this year.

Decreased 1.9 percent for the month.

Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections

Decreased 20.8 percent for the year, from $825.0 million last year to $653.5 million this year.

Decreased 18.7 percent for the month.

All other collections

Increased 0.8 percent for the year, from $942.8 million last year to $949.9 million this year.

Decreased 7.5 percent for the month.

Refunds

Increased 5.3 percent for the year, from $1.67 billion last year to $1.76 billion this year.

Increased 4.7 percent for the month.

The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.

Contact: Division of Budget and Planning (OA), 573-751-2345.

Press Contact: Shayne Martin, Public Information Officer, 573-522-0644.