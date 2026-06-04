RadSite Seeks Nominations for Accreditation and Standards Committees

Advanced Diagnostic Imaging Accreditation Eliot Siegel, MD, RadSite's Standards Committee Chairperson Julie O’Brien, BSN, RN, MS, RadSite Accreditation Committee Vice-Chair Garry Carneal, JD, MA RadSite President & CEO

Volunteer Committees Support RadSite’s Accreditation Programs

Volunteers help ensure our standards remain relevant and our accreditation reviews are consistent and aligned with generally accepted standards of care. ” — Garry Carneal, JD, RadSite’s president and CEO

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RadSite™, a leading accrediting organization promoting performance and quality-based imaging practices, is seeking candidates to serve on its volunteer committees for the 2026-2027 term. Committee terms run from July 1 to June 30 annually.Committee members support standards development activities and the accreditation review process. RadSite is seeking nominations for the following:• The Accreditation Committee: Responsible for accreditation decisions, oversight of on-site and virtual audits, and evaluation of RadSite accreditation policies.• The Advanced Diagnostic Imaging (ADI) Standards Committee: Develops and updates standards for CT, MRI, and Nuclear Medicine imaging systems, as well as their specialty modules.• The Cone Beam CT ADI Standards Committee: Creates and revises standards for dental and medical Cone Beam CT imaging systems.• The Ultrasound Standards Committee: Developing RadSite’s ultrasound standards across a range of specialties.• The Remote Scanning Standards Workgroup: Assists with RadSite’s Remote Scanning Accreditation Program for CT and MRI.Volunteers from across the healthcare industry participate in RadSite’s committees. To see current committee rosters, visit the About Us section of RadSite’s website and click on Committees . To learn more about volunteering for one of RadSite’s advisory committees or to nominate a professional, please contact RadSite at info@radsitequality.com or (443) 440-5622.“RadSite’s volunteer committees provide critical oversight, ensuring the effectiveness of standards development and accreditation reviews,” said Julie O’Brien, BSN, RN, MS, RadSite Accreditation Committee Vice-Chair. “As a long-term volunteer, I value RadSite’s thorough discussions and honest feedback, all aimed at making informed accreditation determinations and enhancing standards. By fostering rigorous peer review, we help imaging facilities identify operational gaps, mitigate clinical risks, and continuously improve patient care.”“RadSite relies on a diverse group of experts—including radiologists, medical physicists, and clinical administrators—to support objective, informed decisions,” said Eliot Siegel, MD, RadSite Standards Committee Chair. “With more than 100 committee and workgroup volunteers, RadSite promotes transparency and accountability among industry leaders. By rigorously reviewing and updating our accreditation programs for advanced diagnostic imaging modalities like MRI, CT, and PET, we ensure that imaging providers meet the highest benchmarks for patient safety, technical accuracy, and clinical excellence.”RadSite has earned the reputation of offering an innovative and cost-effective choice for accreditation. RadSite’s Accreditation Programs cover seven key areas:• CT Accreditation• MRI Accreditation• Nuclear Medicine and PET Accreditation• Dental CBCT Accreditation• Medical CBCT Accreditation• Remote Scanning Accreditation• Ultrasound Accreditation (under development)“RadSite’s committee members support our mission to advance quality, performance-based imaging,” said Garry Carneal, RadSite’s President and CEO. “Volunteers help ensure our standards remain relevant and our accreditation reviews are consistent and aligned with generally accepted standards of care. Our standards committees work tirelessly to develop and maintain rigorous benchmarks for diagnostic imaging and emerging healthcare technologies, while the Accreditation Committee carefully reviews and approves applications. This collaborative approach helps promote patient safety, clinical excellence, and quality-based imaging.”To learn more about RadSite, visit www.radsitequality.com . To learn more about RadSite’s complimentary webinars, click here ###About RadSite™ ( www.RadSiteQuality.com Founded in 2005, RadSite promotes quality-based practices for imaging systems across the United States and its territories. Today, RadSite offers six accreditation programs, including CT accreditation, MRI accreditation, Nuclear Medicine and PET accreditation, Dental CBCT accreditation, Medical CBCT accreditation, and Remote Scanning accreditation. RadSite is recognized by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008. It is also recognized by more than 350 payers and has accredited more than 2,000 imaging systems. RadSite’s programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. The organization also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of safety issues and promote best practices. RadSite is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system that is open to a broad range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more, contact us at 443-440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.

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