District 4 Commissioner Donna Johns has announced the Agenda for her Town Hall Meeting in District 4, on June 4 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn in Miramar Beach. This will be an opportunity for the public to ask questions and hear more about county projects happening in District 4. Town Hall Meeting June 4th 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Hilton Garden Inn 220 Scenic Gulf Drive, Miramar Beach, FL

4pm – 4:15pm Commissioner Johns Introduction & Welcome (speak for 5 minutes) (Introduce staff below & they will stand and be recognized) Introduction of County Personnel Chance Powell -County Engineer

Josh Ervin -Director of Beach Operations

Shane Supple –Parks & Rec Director

Buddy Wright –Public Works Director

Ron Kelley -Public Information Officer

Any others in attendance… 4:20pm – 5:30pm Public will ask questions, voice concerns, discuss ideas. Commissioner Johns will monitor and control timing. (public will speak for only 3 mins each) 5:30pm – 6pm Commissioner Johns will direct some of the public’s questions to County staff and end with a short speech & conduct a gift basket drawing Adjourn Clean up and exit Notes will be taken regarding any questions that may need to be answered individually at later date.

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