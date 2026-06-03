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Town Hall Meeting in District 4

District 4 Commissioner Donna Johns has announced the Agenda for her Town Hall Meeting in District 4, on June 4 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn in Miramar Beach. This will be an opportunity for the public to ask questions and hear more about county projects happening in District 4.  

Town Hall Meeting

June 4th 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Hilton Garden Inn

220 Scenic Gulf Drive, Miramar Beach, FL


 

4pm – 4:15pm

Commissioner Johns Introduction & Welcome

(speak for 5 minutes) (Introduce staff below & they will stand and be recognized)  

Introduction of County Personnel

  • Chance Powell -County Engineer 
  • Josh Ervin -Director of Beach Operations
  • Shane Supple –Parks & Rec Director
  • Buddy Wright –Public Works Director
  • Ron Kelley -Public Information Officer
  • Any others in attendance…

 

4:20pm – 5:30pm

Public will ask questions, voice concerns, discuss ideas. Commissioner Johns will monitor and control timing.

(public will speak for only 3 mins each)

 

 

5:30pm – 6pm

Commissioner Johns will direct some of the public’s questions to County staff and end with a short speech & conduct a gift basket drawing

 

Adjourn 

Clean up and exit

Notes will be taken regarding any questions that may need to be answered individually at later date.

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Town Hall Meeting in District 4

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