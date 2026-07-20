Eagle Springs Pool Closed Pending Construction of a New Pool

Walton County – 07/20/26 – By order of the Walton County Board of County Commissioners, the public pool at Eagle Springs Golf and Recreation Center has been permanently closed, pending construction of a new larger pool. The current pool, already closed for repairs estimated at $60,000, will remain closed, per action by Commissioners at their regular meeting on July 14. The Board voted to apply the money required for repairs be directed toward a much larger replacement pool in DeFuniak Springs.

Parks and Recreation Director Shane Supple told the Board that the pool had been built in 1966 for Country Club members, though it has since been opened to the public, and it was recently discovered that structural problems are causing the pool to leak. “The pool has sentimental value, we all learned to swim in the pool when we were kids,” he said. Director Supple indicated that the pool cannot handle the volume of people it is trying to serve. “I am not anti-pool, I am just anti-THAT-pool,” he said. There was a brief discussion about the possible size and location of a new pool.

District 2 Commissioner Danny Glidewell reminded the Commissioners that the Board has already voted unanimously to replace the current pool with an Olympic-sized pool. “The Board has already acted, now y’all just need to implement it,” he said.

District 1 Commissioner Dan Curry agreed, saying, “That’s my point. I don’t want to keep throwing good money after bad on something we know we’re going to keep continuing to flush down the proverbial toilet.”

Deputy County Administrator Mike Thornton was tasked with gathering more information regarding various options relating to a new pool, which will be provided to the Commissioners at a later date for Board action.