Drinkmate Launches New and Improved Loyalty Rewards Program

Expanded “Bubble Bucks Rewards” Program Introduces New Tiers, More Ways to Earn, and Exclusive Member Perks

Our new upgraded Loyalty Rewards Program was designed to thank our customers for their loyalty while making it even more rewarding to shop with Drinkmate” — Douglas Wang, Chief Executive Officer

SALINE, MI, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drinkmate®, a global leader in home beverage carbonation known for its ability to carbonate any beverage, today announced the launch of its newly enhanced Loyalty Rewards Program, an upgraded customer rewards experience designed to give shoppers more value with every purchase at Drinkmate.us.

The revamped program builds upon Drinkmate’s popular Bubble Bucks Rewards platform with expanded earning opportunities, tiered membership benefits, referral incentives, and exclusive perks for loyal customers.

“Our customers are incredibly passionate about Drinkmate and the home carbonation lifestyle,” said Douglas Wang, CEO of Drinkmate. “The new Loyalty Rewards Program was designed to thank them for that loyalty while making it even more rewarding to shop with Drinkmate.”

Members earn 1 point for every $1 spent on qualifying purchases, with 25 points equal to $1 in redeemable rewards. Customers can also earn bonus points by creating an account, writing product reviews, referring friends, and following Drinkmate on social media platforms including Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, X, and YouTube.

New customers receive 125 bonus points just for signing up, while referrals allow customers to earn 250 points when a referred friend completes a qualifying purchase.

The enhanced program also introduces four membership tiers based on lifetime spending:

Bronze ($100–$249.99): Early access to promotions and a 250-point birthday reward

Silver ($250–$499.99): Includes all Bronze benefits plus double-points promotional events

Gold ($500–$999.99): Adds 5% savings on all CO2 purchases and a one-time loyalty gift

Platinum ($1,000+): Includes free shipping on every order and a complimentary syrup on qualifying purchases over $100

Existing Bubble Bucks Rewards members will automatically retain all previously earned points, which have been fully transferred into the new Loyalty Rewards Program.

Points remain valid for two years from the date earned and can be combined with promotional offers and discounts for additional savings.

The Drinkmate Loyalty Rewards Program is available exclusively through Drinkmate’s official website at www.Drinkmate.us.

About Drinkmate

Drinkmate is a global leader in home beverage carbonation, best known for its patented technology that allows consumers to carbonate any beverage — not just water. Designed for versatility, quality, and ease of use, Drinkmate empowers consumers to create customized sparkling drinks at home while reducing reliance on single-use packaging. Headquartered in Saline, Michigan, Drinkmate serves as the global hub for the brand, supporting operations across the Americas, the UK, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. Drinkmate’s growing portfolio of carbonation systems and accessories reflects the brand’s commitment to innovation, thoughtful design, and meeting the evolving needs of consumers worldwide. For more information, visit www.Drinkmate.us.



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