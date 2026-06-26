Drinkmate Launches New Mobile App to Simplify CO₂ Exchanges and Enhance the Customer Experience

New app allows Drinkmate users to manage CO₂ exchanges, place orders, track shipments and stay connected with the Drinkmate ecosystem.

Drinkmate has always focused on making beverage carbonation simple, flexible and enjoyable. The launch of the Drinkmate App is a natural extension of that mission.” — Kristyn Ristaino, VP Global Marketing and Sales

SALINE, MI, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drinkmate®, a global leader in home beverage carbonation known for its ability to carbonate any beverage, today announced the launch of the new Drinkmate App, a convenient mobile platform designed to simplify the CO₂ exchange process and make it easier than ever for customers to keep their Drinkmate systems running.

Available for both iOS and Android devices, the Drinkmate App gives customers a streamlined way to purchase CO₂ exchanges, manage their accounts, track orders, receive refill reminders and access exclusive content and offers—all from their smartphone.

The new platform is part of Drinkmate’s ongoing commitment to delivering a best-in-class carbonation experience while making CO₂ management more convenient for its growing community of users.

“Drinkmate has always focused on making beverage carbonation simple, flexible and enjoyable,” said Kristyn Ristaino, VP of Global Sales and Marketing. “The launch of the Drinkmate App is a natural extension of that mission. By simplifying the CO₂ exchange process and giving customers direct access to their account information, orders and reminders, we’re making it easier than ever to enjoy fresh sparkling beverages at home.”

-Key features of the Drinkmate App include:

-Convenient CO₂ exchange ordering and management

-Order tracking and shipment updates

-Refill reminders to help customers avoid running out of CO₂

-Secure account management

-Exclusive promotions and special offers

-Product tips, recipes and educational content

-Direct access to customer support resources

The app supports Drinkmate’s expanding CO₂ exchange network and provides customers with a more seamless way to participate in the company’s sustainability-focused cylinder exchange program, which helps reduce waste through the reuse and recertification of CO₂ cylinders.

Since introducing its innovative carbonation technology, Drinkmate has become a leading name in the home carbonation category by offering consumers the freedom to carbonate water, juice, tea, cocktails, wine and other beverages without dilution.

The Drinkmate App is available now for download through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

For more information about Drinkmate and its complete line of beverage carbonation products, visit Drinkmate.com.

About Drinkmate

Drinkmate is a global leader in home beverage carbonation, best known for its patented technology that allows consumers to carbonate any beverage — not just water. Designed for versatility, quality, and ease of use, Drinkmate empowers consumers to create customized sparkling drinks at home while reducing reliance on single-use packaging. Headquartered in Saline, Michigan, Drinkmate serves as the global hub for the brand, supporting operations across the Americas, the UK, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. Drinkmate’s growing portfolio of carbonation systems and accessories reflects the brand’s commitment to innovation, thoughtful design, and meeting the evolving needs of consumers worldwide. For more information, visit www.Drinkmate.us.

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