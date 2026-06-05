Drinkmate Launches on Sam’s Club Online in the United States

Consumers Can Now Purchase the Innovative Drinkmate OmniFizz Beverage Carbonation System Through SamsClub.com

Drinkmate has built a loyal following as consumers love the ability to sparkle more than just water. We believe Sam’s Club members will connect with the creativity and value that OmniFizz provides” — Kristyn Ristaino, Global Director of Sales and Marketing

SALINE, MI, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drinkmate®, a global leader in home beverage carbonation known for its ability to carbonate any beverage, today announced the launch of its products on Sam’s Club online in the United States, expanding access to Drinkmate’s popular OmniFizz beverage carbonation system for Sam’s Club members nationwide.

Available now through SamsClub.com, the Drinkmate OmniFizz allows consumers to carbonate virtually any beverage — including juice, tea, cocktails, wine, sports drinks and more — offering a versatile alternative to traditional sparkling water makers that are limited to water only.

The launch marks another important milestone in Drinkmate’s continued retail expansion across North America as consumer demand for customizable sparkling beverages and at-home drink experiences continues to grow.

“We are excited to expand Drinkmate’s availability through Sam’s Club online and introduce more consumers to the flexibility and innovation of the OmniFizz,” said Kristyn Ristaino, VP of Global Sales and Marketing at Drinkmate. “Drinkmate has built a loyal following because consumers love the ability to sparkle more than just water, and we believe Sam’s Club members will strongly connect with the convenience, creativity and value the system provides.”

Drinkmate’s patented Fizz Infuser technology enables users to safely carbonate a wide range of beverages while preserving flavor and minimizing mess. The system also helps consumers reduce single-use plastic waste by creating sparkling beverages at home using reusable bottles and exchangeable CO2 cylinders.

The Drinkmate OmniFizz has gained recognition globally for its modern design, ease of use and unique functionality, and the brand continues to expand distribution throughout North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America and the Middle East.

Drinkmate products are now available online at SamsClub.com.

About Drinkmate

Drinkmate is a global leader in home beverage carbonation, best known for its patented technology that allows consumers to carbonate any beverage — not just water. Designed for versatility, quality, and ease of use, Drinkmate empowers consumers to create customized sparkling drinks at home while reducing reliance on single-use packaging. Headquartered in Saline, Michigan, Drinkmate serves as the global hub for the brand, supporting operations across the Americas, the UK, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. Drinkmate’s growing portfolio of carbonation systems and accessories reflects the brand’s commitment to innovation, thoughtful design, and meeting the evolving needs of consumers worldwide. For more information, visit www.Drinkmate.us.

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