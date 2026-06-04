EV Announces CEO Transition to Michael MacDonald

EV, an industry-leading visual analytics company and part of the Enersol group, today announced a planned leadership transition

EV Announces CEO Transition to Michael MacDonald

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EV, an industry-leading visual analytics company and part of the Enersol group, today announced a planned leadership transition. Michael MacDonald has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective 1st January 2026. Fraser Louden, the former Chief Executive Officer, will continue with the company in a board advisory role.

Michael brings a strong global background and operational leadership to the CEO role. He most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of EV and previously held senior leadership roles including Global Operations Manager and MENA Regional Manager. Across these roles, Michael played a key part in expanding EV’s global footprint, strengthening execution, and advancing strategic initiatives.

“EV has a strong foundation, a clear strategy, and exceptional people. I am excited to step into the role of CEO and to build on the momentum established under Fraser’s leadership. Together with a great team, I look forward to continuing to deliver innovative solutions for our customers and driving the next chapter of growth for EV, as part of Enersol.” - Michael MacDonald

Fraser led EV through ten years of growth, strategic progress, operational strengthening, and continued technology innovation. In his new advisory capacity, Fraser will focus exclusively on the new and very demanding task of seeking, securing and integrating new “bolt-on” acquisition companies to EV as well as supporting Enersol and its ambitions.

“It has been a privilege to lead EV and work alongside such a talented, dedicated global team. The company is well positioned for its next phase of growth, and I have full confidence in Michael’s leadership. I look forward to continuing to support EV & Enersol through strategic initiatives and acquisitions.” - Fraser Louden

The transition has the full support of EV’s parent company, Enersol.

“This leadership change reflects our focus on continuity and long-term value creation through both organic and inorganic growth. We thank Fraser for his leadership and are pleased that he will remain closely involved with EV and Enersol. We welcome Michael as CEO and believe his experience and understanding of EV’s business will ensure a seamless transition and continued strong execution going forward.” - Dean Watson, Chief Executive Officer of Enersol.

About EV
EV is an industry-leading visual analytics company delivering advanced diagnostic, inspection, and visualization solutions to the global energy sector. Through innovative technology and deep domain expertise, EV enables customers to improve operational efficiency and resolve the most complex of wellbore and pipeline issues.

About Enersol
Enersol is a technology-focused energy services company transforming well performance by turning the data captured in every well, tool, and component into intelligence and insight that drives efficiency, safety, and sustainability.

Read Original Article: www.EVCam.com

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EV Announces CEO Transition to Michael MacDonald

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