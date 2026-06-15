US RUBBER & Specialty Applications to Exhibit at ILTA 2026 Conference & Trade Show in Houston, TX

US RUBBER & Specialty Applications was built specifically to meet that standard, with in-house shop capabilities, certified field crews, and direct access to premium rubber lining materials.” — Garrett Sivils, Managing Director, US RUBBER & Specialty Applications

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US RUBBER & Specialty Applications, an industrial rubber and specialty lining contractor headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has announced it will attend and exhibit at the 2026 ILTA Conference & Trade Show, scheduled for June 15-17 at the Marriott Marquis Houston and George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas. US RUBBER & Specialty Applications is a division of US FUSION & Specialty Construction, a 100% employee-owned specialty contractor with more than 35 years of experience serving industrial markets across the Gulf Coast and beyond.

Event At a Glance

ILTA 2026 – EVENT DETAILS

WHO: US RUBBER & Specialty Applications | a division of US FUSION & Specialty Construction

WHAT: ILTA 2026 Conference & Trade Show – Exhibiting

WHEN: June 15-17, 2026

WHERE: Marriott Marquis Houston & George R. Brown Convention Center | Houston, TX

BOOTH: 1842

Gulf Coast Reach and Industrial Service Area

US RUBBER & Specialty Applications provides industrial rubber lining and specialty applications services to clients throughout Louisiana, Texas, and the broader Gulf South region. Primary service areas include Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lake Charles, and the greater Houston, Texas industrial corridor. The company’s field crews operate on a 24/7 basis to serve refineries, chemical plants, terminals, and petrochemical processing facilities where scheduled maintenance windows and emergency repairs are equally critical. In addition to its Baton Rouge headquarters and shop facility, US RUBBER & Specialty Applications deploys turnkey lining crews to project sites across the Southeast, including offshore-adjacent and DOE-affiliated installations.

Industrial Rubber and Specialty Lining Capabilities

US RUBBER & Specialty Applications specializes in rubber lining for tanks, vessels, piping, barges, agitators, and other specialty industrial items requiring corrosion and abrasion resistance in chemically aggressive environments. The company operates a full-service shop capable of autoclave curing, surface preparation, material fabrication, and NACE-compliant inspection. Its material systems are sourced directly from top-name rubber manufacturers, with selection based on temperature range, chemical exposure, and mechanical stress parameters. In addition to rubber lining, US RUBBER & Specialty Applications installs HDPE liners, polypropylene liners, and specialty coatings systems, all under the parent portfolio of US FUSION & Specialty Construction. The company previously performed rubber lining on the largest saltstone disposal units in the country at the Savannah River Site, with tanks measuring 43 feet tall, 375 feet in diameter, and 33 million gallons in volume.

At ILTA 2026, representatives from US RUBBER & Specialty Applications will be available at Booth 1842 to meet with terminal operators, project engineers, procurement teams, and facility managers seeking corrosion-resistant lining solutions for liquid storage and processing infrastructure. ILTA draws more than 4,500 industry professionals and is the largest event focused exclusively on the business and technology of liquid terminals.

“Liquid terminal operators face some of the most demanding corrosion challenges in industry: tanks and vessels exposed to aggressive chemicals, thermal cycling, and continuous service demand lining systems that perform without compromise. US RUBBER & Specialty Applications was built specifically to meet that standard, with in-house shop capabilities, certified field crews, and direct access to premium rubber lining materials. ILTA gives us the opportunity to connect directly with the terminal operators and facility engineers who need dependable, long-term solutions.”

Garrett Sivils, Managing Director, US RUBBER & Specialty Applications

About US RUBBER & Specialty Applications

US RUBBER & Specialty Applications is a specialty industrial lining contractor based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, operating as a dedicated division of US FUSION & Specialty Construction, a 100% employee-owned company with more than 35 years of history in the specialty construction industry. US RUBBER & Specialty Applications provides rubber lining, HDPE lining, polypropylene lining, and specialty coating systems for tanks, vessels, piping, barges, and other industrial equipment in the refining, chemical processing, petrochemical, and terminal sectors. The company’s integrated approach, combining shop fabrication, turnkey field installation, and NACE-compliant inspection, enables US RUBBER & Specialty Applications to serve clients from initial material selection through final commissioning. Major project experience includes corrosion-resistant lining for U.S. Department of Energy facilities and large-scale liquid containment infrastructure across the Gulf South.

For more information, visit www.usrubberlining.com or www.usfusion.com.

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