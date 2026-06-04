Nominations Open for Maine EMS Awards

Every day, EMS clinicians, services, and partners across Maine go above and beyond to provide exceptional, life-saving care to our communities. Now is the time to recognize their outstanding dedication, leadership, and hard work.

We are thrilled to announce that nominations for the Maine EMS Awards are officially open!

This is your opportunity to shine a spotlight on the individuals and organizations that elevate our profession. Whether it is a colleague who has dedicated decades to EMS, a service driving critical system innovation, an outstanding medical director, or a community partner making a vital impact, we want to hear their stories.

Maine EMS is seeking nominations for award recipients in the following eleven (11) categories:

Service of the Year Awards: Recognizing agencies for Clinical Excellence, System Evolution & Innovation, Strengthening the Workforce, and Community & System Integration.

Individual & Partner Awards: Including the Governor’s Award, Maine EMS Joanne Lebrun Golden Eagle Award, EMS Excellence Award, Lifetime Achievement Award, EMS Merit Award, EMS Community Partner Award, and Medical Director of the Year Award.

H ow to Nominate:

Review the Categories: Check the award descriptions to find the best fit for your nominee. Complete the Digital Form (Preferred): We highly encourage you to use our streamlined online platform! https://forms.cloud.microsoft/g/3j7HJWyeXD Alternative Submission: If you prefer, you may still fill out the attached paper form, provide your detailed narrative, and send it to Jason.A.Oko@Maine.gov

Maine EMS Awards Nomination Form 2026 (DOC) (4/7/26)