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Community Paramedicine Personnel Licensure applications now open

Community Paramedicine (CP) Licensure

Maine EMS has officially launched the application process for Community Paramedicine Personnel. CP licenses provide an additive scope of practice to your existing base EMT, AEMT, or Paramedic license.

Application Requirements

To apply, please log in to your Maine EMS eLicensing Account and initiate a "CP Personnel Application." Ensure you have the following documentation ready:

  • Proof of Training: Transcripts showing successful completion of Maine EMS-approved training (completed within the last 2 years).
  • Mandated Reporter: Certificate of completion for State of Maine Mandated Reporter Training.
  • Professional History: A complete record of any past or current professional licensure actions.
  • Agency Affiliation: You must be affiliated with a licensed Community Paramedicine agency.

Eligibility Levels

License Level Base License Requirement
CP-A (Affiliate) EMT, AEMT, or Paramedic
CP-T (Technician) AEMT or Paramedic
CP (Paramedic) Paramedic

 

 

 

 

Operational Bulletin

Community Paramedicine Personnel Licensure (PDF) (7/20/26)

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Community Paramedicine Personnel Licensure applications now open

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