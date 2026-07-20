Community Paramedicine Personnel Licensure applications now open
Community Paramedicine (CP) Licensure
Maine EMS has officially launched the application process for Community Paramedicine Personnel. CP licenses provide an additive scope of practice to your existing base EMT, AEMT, or Paramedic license.
Application Requirements
To apply, please log in to your Maine EMS eLicensing Account and initiate a "CP Personnel Application." Ensure you have the following documentation ready:
- Proof of Training: Transcripts showing successful completion of Maine EMS-approved training (completed within the last 2 years).
- Mandated Reporter: Certificate of completion for State of Maine Mandated Reporter Training.
- Professional History: A complete record of any past or current professional licensure actions.
- Agency Affiliation: You must be affiliated with a licensed Community Paramedicine agency.
Eligibility Levels
|License Level
|Base License Requirement
|CP-A (Affiliate)
|EMT, AEMT, or Paramedic
|CP-T (Technician)
|AEMT or Paramedic
|CP (Paramedic)
|Paramedic
Operational Bulletin
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