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Updated Togus VA Transport Guidance

Based on feed back from the first week of accepting ambulance transports, Togus VA Hospital has updated their guidance document.

Agencies intending to transport to the VA Hospital must review the transport guidelines and follow the process before bringing any patients to Togus VA Hospital.

Updated Togus VA Hospital Transport Decision Guidelines (PDF) (4/13/26)

Email Region 2 EMS Manager Melissa Adams at melissa.f.adams@maine.gov or Regional Medical Director Dr. Tim Pieh at tpieh@mainegeneral.org with any questions or concerns regarding this guidance.

Service leaders and service level medical directors may email Togus VA's Emergency Department Chief Physician, Dr. Emory Liscord, at emory.liscord@va.gov, to follow up with questions or concerns about a specific patient or event or to schedule a tour of the facility. 

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Updated Togus VA Transport Guidance

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