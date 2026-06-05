SiGREEN Becomes Mattermaps as Makersite Completes Ownership Transition

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Makersite today announced that SiGREEN will now operate under the new name “Mattermaps”

STUTTGART, GERMANY, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Makersite today announced that SiGREEN will now operate under the new name “Mattermaps”, marking the completion of the acquisition from Siemens AG. The new name reflects the change in ownership while maintaining the same trusted product experience for customers, partners, and users.Mattermaps remains the same product data exchange platform that customers have relied on through SiGREEN. Existing customers can continue to use the platform as before, with no disruption to service or data access.The rebrand follows Makersite’s acquisition of SiGREEN, Siemens’ Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) and supply chain data exchange platform and signals the next phase of the platform under Makersite’s ownership. The platform will continue to support trusted carbon data exchange across supply chains, including the multi-network support across industry frameworks such as TfS, Catena-X, and PACT.Same Product, Same TrustFor existing users, the transition to Mattermaps is designed to be seamless. All data remains secure, privacy protections remain in place, and there is no change to the core service experience.Mattermaps will continue to operate as a standalone product data exchange platform, independent of Makersite’s core product lifecycle intelligence platform. It will continue to support collaboration between buyers, suppliers, and industry networks, with Makersite committed to maintaining the trust established by SiGREEN and investing in the platform’s long-term development.“We are incredibly proud to carry this trusted technology forward as Mattermaps,” said Neil D’Souza, CEO of Makersite. “While we are fully committed to maintaining the service users expect, our ambition goes much further. We are building the definitive global exchange where product data takes centre stage. By further removing the barriers to data sharing, we are creating a collaborative space for the entire supply chain to connect, interact, and drive the foundation for resilient manufacturing.”Supporting the Next Phase of Product Data ExchangeThe name Mattermaps reflects the platform’s role in helping organizations map and exchange product data with greater confidence across complex supply chains.Mattermaps is built to support the next phase of product data exchange across global supply chains. While continuity for existing users remains a priority, the ambition is broader: to create a definitive global network where product information can be securely shared with greater confidence, reduced friction, and stronger collaboration between companies. We will leverage our flagship platform’s AI and data assets to make data generation, verification and management workflows more effective and reliable on Mattermaps. By removing barriers to data sharing, Mattermaps will help enable the transparent exchange of product data that manufacturers need to support better decisions, improve visibility, and build more connected supply chains.---------ENDS---------About MakersiteMakersite is a global Product Lifecycle Intelligence platform that helps manufacturers make faster, smarter, and more sustainable product decisions. By connecting product data across design, supply chain, compliance, cost, and sustainability, Makersite enables companies to understand and improve the full impact of their products, from raw material to end of life. Learn more at makersite.io.About MattermapsMattermaps is Makersite’s multi-network supply chain data exchange platform, designed to help companies securely collect, manage, and share emissions data across complex global value chains. Formerly known as SiGREEN, Mattermaps enables product data exchange between manufacturers and suppliers across multiple industry networks and methodological frameworks, simultaneously.Currently, the platform supports organizations that need to exchange consistent, trusted carbon data across supply chains while maintaining high standards of security, privacy, and continuity. Mattermaps will continue to play an important role in helping companies navigate the growing demands of Scope 3 reporting, supplier engagement, and product-level sustainability decision-making.Backed by Makersite’s broader product lifecycle intelligence capabilities, Mattermaps combines trusted data exchange with the opportunity to connect carbon data more directly to product design, compliance, sourcing, and business decisions.Learn more at mattermaps.com

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