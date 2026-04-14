Makersite to Acquire Siemens’ SiGREEN Platform, Expanding Product Carbon Footprint and Scope 3 Capabilities

Product lifecycle intelligence leader - Makersite.io

Makersite, a trusted Siemens partner, today announced that it will acquire SiGREEN their Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) and supply chain data exchange platform.

STUTTGART, GERMANY, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Makersite, a global leader in Product Lifecycle Intelligence software and a trusted Siemens partner, today announced that it will acquire SiGREEN - Siemens’ Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) and supply chain data exchange platform, effective June 1, 2026.The acquisition strengthens Makersite's ability to offer manufacturers a complete picture of a product's environmental impact, from raw material to finished goods. It combines SiGREEN's verified, real-world emissions data with Makersite's existing tools for environmental analysis, regulatory compliance, and business decision-making.SiGREEN: Best-in-Class PCF Data Exchange TechnologySiGREEN is a market-leading technology platform for collecting, managing, and exchanging product carbon footprint (PCF) data between companies and their suppliers globally.SiGREEN currently powers the Together for Sustainability (TfS) PCF Exchange connecting a significant portion of the global chemical industry and its supplier base. It is also actively used across the industrial and automotive sectors.Crucially, SiGREEN is the only platform of its kind that natively connects three major industry frameworks for carbon data exchange: TfS, Catena‑X, and PACT. Full compliance with all three means manufacturers can reliably and consistently share verified emissions data with their supply chain partners, regardless of which framework their partners use.By bringing SiGREEN into Makersite, the company enhances its technology stack of data integration and aggregation and enterprise analytical & intelligence capabilities with the best-in-class supply chain data exchange. Further accelerating Makersite's mission to help manufacturers move from understanding impact to reducing it, so they can make affordable, safer and greener products.Continuity and Data Security for SiGREEN UsersAll SiGREEN and TfS Data Exchange Platform services will continue without interruption throughout and beyond the transition. Data security, privacy, and platform integrity will remain top priorities during and after the ownership transfer.Company administrators will receive clear guidance and dedicated support on any steps required ahead of, and following, the June 2026 transfer date. Makersite is working closely with Siemens, the TfS Secretariat and the TfS Scope 3 GHG Workstream to ensure a seamless handover that preserves continuity of service, safeguards trust between buyers and suppliers, and maintains the collaborative value created by the SiGREEN and TfS communities.Leadership Commentary“SiGREEN has accomplished something that was genuinely hard to do. It has built a trusted, verified carbon data exchange, at scale across global supply chains. That is exactly the foundation the industry needs, and it aligns perfectly with what Makersite is building,” said Neil D’Souza, CEO, Makersite. “This acquisition is a defining step towards cementing our industry leadership. It not only deepens our supplier data collection capabilities but will broadly accelerate data exchange across global supply chains. Our commitment is simple: continuity for existing users, and meaningfully expanded capability for what comes next.”“SiGREEN has proven the value of collaborative data exchange for sustainability, a need that will only accelerate going forward. Makersite provides the right environment to advance this vision while ensuring a seamless transition and continued reliability for our customers.” says Johannes Thul, SiGREEN“SiGREEN has played an important role in enabling trusted, verified exchange of product carbon footprints across the TfS network and beyond. We look forward to working with the new owner, Makersite, to further our mission of advancing transparent, reliable, and secure PCF data exchange at scale, as a key enabler of GHG emissions reduction in the chemical industry.”Gabriele Unger, General Manager, Together for Sustainability (TfS)About MakersiteMakersite is the cloud-based platform where manufacturers make better products, that are affordable, safe, and green. For many companies, their product and supply chain data is scattered across PLM, CAD, and ERP systems, and is often incomplete or disconnected. Makersite solves this by connecting directly to these systems through API-ready integrations, automatically cleaning, enriching, and connecting the data into a single, trusted source.This automated, scalable approach captures every detail, from individual components and materials, to suppliers and regulations. Turning it into a reliable foundation for sustainability, compliance and costing decisions. With accurate, connected data in place, manufacturers can run Life Cycle Assessments (LCA), calculate Product Carbon Footprints (PCF), and produce Environmental Product Declarations (EPD), giving them accurate, audit‑ready data to meet customer, regulatory, and investor demands, and enabling credible Scope 3 emissions reporting that drives measurable reductions across the value chain.The same insight powers decisions on cost, safety, and eco-design, helping teams understand exactly what is happening in their supply chains and act with confidence.Founded in 2018 by CEO Neil D’Souza, the Germany-based company has a team of over 170 employees, comprised of data scientists, sustainability, cost, and compliance experts across Europe and North America. As well as a customer base that includes major corporations such as Microsoft, Schneider Electric, Cummins, and Siemens. To learn more about how Makersite is bringing product and supply chain data together, visit makersite.io

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