MBTA Seeking Feedback on Select Bus Network Redesign (BNR) Routes

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) is proposing minor changes to several routes as part of the initial Bus Network Redesign (BNR) plan in order to improve accessibility, equity, and to meet community needs. Today the agency is announcing the public engagement period for those select changes which can be found online here. The public is welcome to share feedback via email, during public meetings and station pop ups, or by partaking in a survey which will be available mid-June.

These proposed bus changes are minimal, accounting for about 2% of overall BNR changes. A majority of the proposed changes will maintain existing service to routes at off-peak hours and allow the MBTA to fulfil its goal of improving service.

The MBTA began implementing the Bus Network Redesign Plan in 2024. The agency has been restoring and expanding bus service since 2024, creating frequent bus routes and building supporting infrastructure like bus shelters. See all existing service changes implemented here.

To date, the MBTA has:

Increased frequencies to 15 minutes or better all day, every day on 21 bus routes. The overall goal is to reach 30 routes.

Simplified service across the system by 35%, removing confusing variations in routes.

Designed new and accessible bus stop signs at 1,300 bus stops.

BNR is part of the MBTA’s larger initiative, Better Bus Project (BBP). BBP is an effort to improve overall service, equitability, and reliability of the bus.

The MBTA is seeking feedback from riders, stakeholders, and communities across its network with a focus on those along the following routes:

Medford (routes 94, 80, with implication to routes 350, 67, 96)

Jack Satter House (routes 411, 426, 442, 455)

South Boston A Street corridor (routes 11 and 42)

Point Shirley in Winthrop (routes 119, 120, 712, 713)

Ruggles (route 44)

Danvers Square (route 465 with implications to route 435)

Routes 18, 85, 202, 43, 504

The MBTA encourages the public to view the full extent of proposed bus route changes and to take the feedback survey online. Responses will be recorded and used as part of an analysis in fall 2026 to guide the final bus route changes.

A virtual public meeting will be held June 15 at 6pm online. Register here. followed by multiple open houses and popup events in stations this summer.