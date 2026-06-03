Chris Capaldi, Powered by SneedSpeed, Scores Podiums at Mid-Ohio and Gingerman

SneedSpeed develops performance powertrain systems engineered around durability, fit, and real-world performance. Capaldi on the podium at Mid Ohio SneedSpeed Capaldi Racing MINI at VIR

Third at Mid-Ohio, second at Gingerman, and the fastest lap of the weekend demonstrate the speed of the SneedSpeed-powered MINI.

SIMPSONVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chris Capaldi and SneedSpeed continued to build momentum during a busy stretch of the 2026 racing season, collecting multiple podium finishes, recording the fastest lap of the race at Mid-Ohio, and further validating the speed and reliability of the SneedSpeed race program.Competing in the SCCA Hoosier Super Tour at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Capaldi delivered one of the strongest performances of the season. Saturday's race concluded with a third-place podium finish and the fastest lap of the event, demonstrating that the SneedSpeed-prepared MINI possessed the pace necessary to compete at the front of the field.For the team, the result represented more than another podium finish.Mid-Ohio is widely regarded as one of the most technical and demanding road courses in North America. The track rewards precision, consistency, and a well-balanced race car. Success at Mid-Ohio requires a package capable of delivering speed through a variety of corners while maintaining reliability over a full race distance.Capaldi's fastest lap provided one of the clearest indicators of the performance potential of the SneedSpeed package.Race results can often be influenced by traffic, cautions, race strategy, and starting position. Fastest lap, however, is frequently a direct measure of outright pace. Recording the fastest lap of the race demonstrated that the team had developed a package capable of matching or exceeding the speed of every competitor on track.Sunday's race presented a different challenge.A difficult start dropped Capaldi deeper into the field than expected and forced him into recovery mode for much of the race. Despite the setback, he continued to push forward and ultimately secured a sixth-place finish while collecting valuable championship points.The result reinforced an important characteristic of the program: consistency.Even when race weekends do not unfold exactly as planned, the team has continued to position itself for competitive finishes and meaningful championship results.The momentum continued the following weekend at Gingerman Raceway in Michigan.Capaldi again demonstrated front-running pace throughout the event, racing to a second-place finish on Saturday and earning another podium for the SneedSpeed program. The result marked the team's second consecutive race weekend with a podium finish and further highlighted the progress being made throughout the season.Sunday's event was ultimately canceled due to weather conditions before racing could be completed, bringing the weekend to an early close.While the podium finishes attracted attention, the team views the recent results as part of a larger story.Throughout the 2026 season, SneedSpeed has remained focused on developing a complete race package capable of delivering speed, reliability, and consistency under real-world racing conditions.Every race weekend serves as both a competition event and a development opportunity.Data gathered during practice sessions, qualifying, and race conditions helps guide future improvements to setup, calibration, durability, and overall performance. The information collected on track contributes directly to the continued refinement of the SneedSpeed racing program and helps validate the engineering principles applied throughout the company's product offerings.That philosophy has been central to SneedSpeed since its founding.Products are not developed solely through simulations or theoretical calculations. They are tested in demanding real-world environments where components must perform under sustained load, elevated temperatures, and competitive conditions. Success on the racetrack provides valuable confirmation that the systems and processes developed by the company continue to meet those standards.For Chris Sneed and the SneedSpeed team, the recent results are encouraging, but the focus remains firmly on continued improvement."Fastest lap, multiple podiums, and a car that continues to run at the front tells us we're moving in the right direction," said Chris Sneed, founder of SneedSpeed. "We're proud of the results, but we're even more excited about what they represent. Every weekend we're learning, refining the package, and building a stronger program. The goal is simple: continue developing a platform capable of competing for wins every time it unloads from the trailer."As the 2026 season progresses, the team remains focused on converting speed into victories while continuing to expand the capabilities of the SneedSpeed race program.With strong performances at Mid-Ohio and Gingerman now complete, preparations are already underway for the next round of competition.## About SneedSpeed Powertrain SystemsSneedSpeed Powertrain Systems designs, develops, and manufactures high-performance powertrain systems for MINI, BMW, Volkswagen, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and Ford applications. Built on more than 20 years of racing experience, multiple championships, over 100 race victories, and endurance racing success, SneedSpeed products are developed through real-world competition and engineered for enthusiasts who demand proven performance.Performance in Every Revolution.

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