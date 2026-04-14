SneedSpeed and Capaldi Advances 2026 SCCA Development Program at VIR Despite Race-Day Electrical Setbacks

SneedSpeed develops performance powertrain systems engineered around durability, fit, and real-world performance. SneedSpeed Capaldi Racing MINI at VIR VIR

Virginia International Raceway weekend delivered valuable on-track data for SneedSpeed’s powertrain development as Chris Capaldi pushed the program forward

We use racing as a real-world test of systems, durability, and execution, and VIR gave us valuable feedback on what to improve next.” — Chris Sneed

SIMPSONVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SneedSpeed and Chris Capaldi Racing continued the brand’s 2026 SCCA development program at Virginia International Raceway , where productive testing provided valuable track data before electrical issues affected race results later in the weekend.The VIR outing represented another important step in SneedSpeed’s ongoing use of motorsports as a real-world proving ground for durability, performance, and application-specific engineering. As the company continues expanding its presence across European performance applications, race weekends like this play a critical role in validating systems under the conditions that matter most: load, heat, repetition, and competitive pressure.Testing went well during the weekend, giving the team meaningful time on track to evaluate the car, gather driver feedback, and continue refining the overall package ahead of future SCCA events. The sessions helped build on the broader development work behind the SneedSpeed-powered program and reinforced the value of racing as a tool for sharpening both performance and reliability.During the first race, electrical problems forced Chris Capaldi to retire early. The issue was not fully resolved in time for Sunday’s race, resulting in a DNS. While the race results were disappointing, the weekend still delivered useful development information that will help guide the next phase of the program.“We use racing the way it is supposed to be used — as a real-world test of systems, durability, and execution,” said Chris Sneed, founder of SneedSpeed. “Testing at VIR was productive, and it gave us more valuable feedback on the car. The electrical issue hurt the race results, but race weekends also expose what still needs to be improved. That is part of building a stronger, more reliable package.”Capaldi said the weekend showed both the potential in the car and the importance of continuing to work through issues under live conditions.“We had a productive test and there were real positives to take away from VIR,” said Chris Capaldi. “The electrical problems changed the outcome once racing started, and that part was frustrating. But this is part of the process, and we’re going to keep developing, keep improving, and keep pushing forward.”For SneedSpeed, the value of the VIR weekend extended beyond the finishing order. Programs like this strengthen the brand’s connection to real motorsports use, reinforce its commitment to performance development, and support its position as a serious powertrain systems company for European applications, including MINI and BMW.SneedSpeed plans to continue sharing updates, race results, and behind-the-scenes development coverage throughout the 2026 season as the Capaldi program moves forward.About SneedSpeedSneedSpeed is a premium performance powertrain brand focused on complete systems for European applications, including MINI and BMW. The company develops and supplies parts engineered around durability, fit, and real-world performance for enthusiasts, professional installers, racers, and distribution partners.About Chris Capaldi RacingChris Capaldi Racing is Chris Capaldi’s motorsports program, focused on competitive race execution and on-track performance in SCCA competition.

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