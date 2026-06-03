Programs.com Releases New Study on Cybersecurity Certification Requirements in 2026

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Programs.com , a leading resource on cybersecurity education, careers, and certifications, has published a new industry study analyzing how often employers actually require cybersecurity certifications in job postings.The study reviewed 2,694 unique, deduplicated cybersecurity job listings collected from major job boards. Programs.com tracked mentions of 20 widely recognized certifications, including CISSP, CISM, CISA, CEH, Security+, CCSP, OSCP, and CRISC. Each certification mention was categorized as required, preferred, or unclear based on the language used in the job description.“Cybersecurity certifications get talked about constantly, but the hiring data is not as clear cut,” said Brian Dean, founder of Programs.com. “Most cybersecurity job postings don’t require a certification at all. And when employers do mention one, a few credentials clearly stand out.”Key findings from the report:* 74.8% of cybersecurity job postings mention no specific certification* Only 6.9% of postings explicitly require a certification* 25.2% of postings mention at least one tracked certification* CISSP is the most mentioned credential, appearing in 17.6% of all cybersecurity job postings* 70% of listings that mention any certification include CISSP* CompTIA Security+ has the highest hard-requirement rate among major certifications* GRC, risk, and compliance roles are the most certification-heavy job categoryThe report suggests that certifications can still help candidates stand out, especially in roles tied to governance, risk, compliance, government, and defense work. But the data also shows that certifications are rarely a universal hiring filter.“The takeaway isn’t that certifications don't help you get hired. They do in many circumstances.” Dean added. “It’s just that job seekers should be selective. A certification can strengthen your position, but skills, experience, and role fit still appear to carry more weight in most cybersecurity hiring.”The full study is available now on Programs.com Media Contact:info@programs.comPrograms.comEnd of release

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