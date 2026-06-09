Programs.com Expands AI Degree Rankings and Guides as Interest in AI Education Grows

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Programs.com , a leading resource on cybersecurity education, careers, and certifications, has expanded its coverage into AI degree programs with a growing library of rankings and guides for students comparing artificial intelligence and machine learning programs.The new AI education section includes rankings for online master’s in AI, online bachelor’s in AI, and online master’s in machine learning programs. Programs.com has also published guides explaining how to get an AI degree, what students can expect from these programs, and how to evaluate different degree paths.The expansion comes as more universities launch AI-focused programs and student interest in AI education continues to increase. Programs.com is applying the same research-driven approach it has used in cybersecurity, where its degree rankings have already been referenced by several university websites.“AI is moving quickly, but students still need practical information before committing to a degree,” said Brian Dean, founder of Programs.com. “Our goal is to make the relatively new AI degree landscape easier to understand without overselling career outcomes or treating every program as interchangeable.”Current AI education resources from Programs.com include:* Rankings of online master’s in machine learning programs* Guides on how to get an AI degree* Program comparisons focused on format, cost, curriculum, and student fit* Ongoing expansion into additional AI degree categoriesDean added, “The number of AI degree options is growing, which is useful for students but also makes the decision harder. We’re building these resources to help people compare programs more carefully and choose based on their goals, background, and budget.”Programs.com plans to continue expanding its AI education coverage to include all relevant AI degree types, including additional undergraduate, graduate, and specialized program categories.Media Contact:[press@programs.com](mailto:press@programs.com)Programs.com

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