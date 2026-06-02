House Resolution 538 Printer's Number 3444

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - Sponsors MATZIE, DEASY, McANDREW, VENKAT, DONAHUE, CONKLIN, HARKINS, HILL-EVANS, NEILSON, FREEMAN, GUZMAN, DELLOSO, McNEILL, SANCHEZ, RIVERA, HADDOCK, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, GALLAGHER, PASHINSKI, MALAGARI, D. WILLIAMS, MADDEN, HOHENSTEIN, CIRESI, CURRY, JAMES, PICKETT, GAYDOS, CUTLER, CAUSER

Short Title A Resolution designating the month of November 2026 as "Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject Resolution – “Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month” in PA – November 2026

Generated 06/03/2026 03:35 AM

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