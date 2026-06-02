House Resolution 524 Printer's Number 3394

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - Sponsors J. HARRIS, GIRAL, MERSKI, GUZMAN, GUENST, VENKAT, MADDEN, BRENNAN, CONKLIN, McNEILL, HARKINS, HILL-EVANS, HANBIDGE, SOLOMON, SAPPEY, MAYES, KHAN, PROBST, HOWARD, SANCHEZ, STEELE, RIVERA, PARKER, NEILSON, HOHENSTEIN, BENNINGHOFF, ABNEY, GALLAGHER, D. WILLIAMS, DOUGHERTY, CIRESI, PASHINSKI, JAMES, O'MARA, CURRY

Short Title A Resolution recognizing June 2, 2026, as "Cancer Action Day" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject Cancer Action Day – June 2, 2026

Generated 06/03/2026 03:35 AM

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