House Bill 2469 Printer's Number 3332

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - Sponsors POWELL, VENKAT, RIVERA, SHUSTERMAN, SANCHEZ, DONAHUE, INGLIS, HILL-EVANS, BELLMON, PASHINSKI, STEELE, ABNEY, D. WILLIAMS, DEASY, ZIMMERMAN, HOHENSTEIN, SHAFFER, CIRESI, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ

Short Title An Act amending Title 74 (Transportation) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in public-private transportation partnerships, further providing for definitions, for operation of board and for sovereign immunity.

Memo Subject Allowing Local Governments to use Public-Private Partnerships (P3s) for Transportation Projects

Generated 06/03/2026 03:30 AM

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