House Bill 2266 Printer's Number 3330
PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - House Bill 2266
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
SHUSTERMAN, SANCHEZ, PROBST, KUZMA, HILL-EVANS, SAPPEY, NEILSON, CIRESI
Short Title
An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in taxes for highway maintenance and construction, further providing for allocation of proceeds.
Memo Subject
Updating Pennsylvania’s Highway Transfer Turnback Program
Actions
|2965
|Referred to TRANSPORTATION, March 9, 2026
|3330
|Reported as amended, May 4, 2026
|First consideration, May 4, 2026
|Laid on the table, May 4, 2026
|Removed from table, June 2, 2026
Generated 06/03/2026 03:30 AM
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