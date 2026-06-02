House Bill 2266 Printer's Number 3330

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - House Bill 2266 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors SHUSTERMAN, SANCHEZ, PROBST, KUZMA, HILL-EVANS, SAPPEY, NEILSON, CIRESI Short Title An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in taxes for highway maintenance and construction, further providing for allocation of proceeds. Memo Subject Updating Pennsylvania’s Highway Transfer Turnback Program Actions 2965 Referred to TRANSPORTATION, March 9, 2026 3330 Reported as amended, May 4, 2026 First consideration, May 4, 2026 Laid on the table, May 4, 2026 Removed from table, June 2, 2026 Generated 06/03/2026 03:30 AM

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