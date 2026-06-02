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House Bill 2266 Printer's Number 3330

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - House Bill 2266

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

SHUSTERMAN, SANCHEZ, PROBST, KUZMA, HILL-EVANS, SAPPEY, NEILSON, CIRESI

Short Title

An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in taxes for highway maintenance and construction, further providing for allocation of proceeds.

Memo Subject

Updating Pennsylvania’s Highway Transfer Turnback Program

Actions

2965 Referred to TRANSPORTATION, March 9, 2026
3330 Reported as amended, May 4, 2026
First consideration, May 4, 2026
Laid on the table, May 4, 2026
Removed from table, June 2, 2026

Generated 06/03/2026 03:30 AM

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House Bill 2266 Printer's Number 3330

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