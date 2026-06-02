House Bill 916 Printer's Number 3286

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - House Bill 916 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors GIRAL, PIELLI, SANCHEZ, McNEILL, HILL-EVANS, SCHLOSSBERG, HOHENSTEIN, CIRESI, OTTEN, WEBSTER, GREEN, RIVERA Short Title An Act amending the act of November 3, 2022 (P.L.2135, No.150), known as the Childhood Blood Lead Test Act, further providing for title of act, for legislative purpose, for definitions, for lead poisoning prevention, assessment and testing, for duties of department and for blood lead assessment and testing coverage. Memo Subject Blood Lead Test Actions 0965 Referred to HEALTH, March 17, 2025 3286 Reported as amended, April 28, 2026 First consideration, April 28, 2026 Laid on the table, April 28, 2026 Removed from table, June 2, 2026 Generated 06/03/2026 03:29 AM

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