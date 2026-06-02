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House Bill 916 Printer's Number 3286

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - House Bill 916

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

GIRAL, PIELLI, SANCHEZ, McNEILL, HILL-EVANS, SCHLOSSBERG, HOHENSTEIN, CIRESI, OTTEN, WEBSTER, GREEN, RIVERA

Short Title

An Act amending the act of November 3, 2022 (P.L.2135, No.150), known as the Childhood Blood Lead Test Act, further providing for title of act, for legislative purpose, for definitions, for lead poisoning prevention, assessment and testing, for duties of department and for blood lead assessment and testing coverage.

Memo Subject

Blood Lead Test 

Actions

0965 Referred to HEALTH, March 17, 2025
3286 Reported as amended, April 28, 2026
First consideration, April 28, 2026
Laid on the table, April 28, 2026
Removed from table, June 2, 2026

Generated 06/03/2026 03:29 AM

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House Bill 916 Printer's Number 3286

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