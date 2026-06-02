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House Bill 2145 Printer's Number 2770

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - Sponsors

SCOTT, MIHALEK, KHAN, MUNROE, SANCHEZ, STEELE, BRENNAN, McNEILL, PIELLI, RABB, PROBST, HILL-EVANS, WAXMAN, DONAHUE, HANBIDGE, HOHENSTEIN, MERSKI, GUENST, SHUSTERMAN, RIVERA, D. WILLIAMS, BELLMON, O'MARA, VITALI, CURRY, BOYD, CIRESI, SALISBURY, DOUGHERTY, BOROWSKI, GREEN, MALAGARI, GAYDOS, FRANKEL, ISAACSON

Short Title

An Act amending Title 12 (Commerce and Trade) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for consumer protection and prohibiting the use of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances in certain products; imposing powers and duties on the Department of Environmental Protection; and imposing penalties.

Memo Subject

Protecting Pennsylvanians by Banning PFAS in Certain Products

Generated 06/03/2026 03:29 AM

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House Bill 2145 Printer's Number 2770

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