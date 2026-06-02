House Bill 2145 Printer's Number 2770

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - Sponsors SCOTT, MIHALEK, KHAN, MUNROE, SANCHEZ, STEELE, BRENNAN, McNEILL, PIELLI, RABB, PROBST, HILL-EVANS, WAXMAN, DONAHUE, HANBIDGE, HOHENSTEIN, MERSKI, GUENST, SHUSTERMAN, RIVERA, D. WILLIAMS, BELLMON, O'MARA, VITALI, CURRY, BOYD, CIRESI, SALISBURY, DOUGHERTY, BOROWSKI, GREEN, MALAGARI, GAYDOS, FRANKEL, ISAACSON

Short Title An Act amending Title 12 (Commerce and Trade) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for consumer protection and prohibiting the use of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances in certain products; imposing powers and duties on the Department of Environmental Protection; and imposing penalties.

Memo Subject Protecting Pennsylvanians by Banning PFAS in Certain Products

Generated 06/03/2026 03:29 AM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.