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House Bill 2468 Printer's Number 3301

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - Sponsors

KHAN, TAKAC, PASHINSKI, GUZMAN, MADDEN, HILL-EVANS, OTTEN, GUENST, SAPPEY, SANCHEZ, MERSKI, CIRESI, MAYES, DOUGHERTY, FLEMING, BOROWSKI, PARKER, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ

Short Title

An Act amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.343, No.176), known as The Fiscal Code, in Agriculture Innovation Grant Program, further providing for funding.

Memo Subject

Supporting Farmers, Growing Pennsylvania

Generated 06/03/2026 03:29 AM

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House Bill 2468 Printer's Number 3301

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