House Bill 2468 Printer's Number 3301
PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - Sponsors
KHAN, TAKAC, PASHINSKI, GUZMAN, MADDEN, HILL-EVANS, OTTEN, GUENST, SAPPEY, SANCHEZ, MERSKI, CIRESI, MAYES, DOUGHERTY, FLEMING, BOROWSKI, PARKER, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ
Short Title
An Act amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.343, No.176), known as The Fiscal Code, in Agriculture Innovation Grant Program, further providing for funding.
Memo Subject
Supporting Farmers, Growing Pennsylvania
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