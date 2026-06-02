House Bill 2468 Printer's Number 3301

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - Sponsors KHAN, TAKAC, PASHINSKI, GUZMAN, MADDEN, HILL-EVANS, OTTEN, GUENST, SAPPEY, SANCHEZ, MERSKI, CIRESI, MAYES, DOUGHERTY, FLEMING, BOROWSKI, PARKER, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ

Short Title An Act amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.343, No.176), known as The Fiscal Code, in Agriculture Innovation Grant Program, further providing for funding.

Memo Subject Supporting Farmers, Growing Pennsylvania

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